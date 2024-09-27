CID launches probe into donkey sale scam

Vijayanagara: The Vijayanagara police department handed over the Jinni Milk Company fraud case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following revelations of a massive fraud involving donkey sales and the siphoning of lakhs from unsuspecting farmers. The Jinni Milk Company, which claimed to offer farmers substantial earnings from donkey milk production, has defrauded over ₹13.50 crores. The company’s MD, NuthalapathyMurali, and Manager, Shankara Reddy, have been missing since the scam was exposed..

The CID is set to take charge of the investigation, aiming to dismantle the fraudulent network behind this large-scale operation. In the coming days, a team of CID officials will visit Hospet to further investigate the case. Over 300 farmers have reportedly fallen victim to this scam, and complaints are piling up from farmers who invested their hard-earned money in what they believed was a lucrative opportunity.

Farmers from multiple districts across the state, including Bangalore, Mysore, Mandya, Hassan, Tumkur, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gadag, Raichur, and Bellary, have gathered at the Hospet Nagar Police Station to file complaints. Many of these farmers were convinced by the company’s promises of substantial returns from donkey milk sales, and they invested large sums, often secured with covenant bonds, to purchase donkeys and colts.

Despite the passage of seven days since the initial complaints were filed, the MD and Manager remain untraceable. The police have already formed three special teams to track down the culprits. Two teams are currently conducting searches in Ananthapuram and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, while another team remains stationed in Hospet.

Six months ago, Jinni Milk Company opened an office in Hospet, Vijayanagara District, promoting a scheme where farmers were encouraged to purchase donkeys and promised they would earn millions by selling donkey milk. Farmers were sold packages of three donkeys and three colts for ₹3 lakh, and initially, the company paid ₹2,300 per litre of donkey milk.

However, the Vijayanagara District Administration soon discovered that the company was operating without a valid trade license and shut down its office.

Since then, the company has been accused of duping investors out of crores, and complaints have flooded in from farmers across the region.

As the CID prepares to launch its investigation, hundreds of farmers continue to file complaints, seeking justice and hoping to recover their lost investments. The case has drawn widespread attention, and the Jinni Milk Company is now under intense scrutiny for its fraudulent activities. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities committed to tracking down the missing company officials and holding them accountable for the massive fraud.