CID officials take custody of Fayaz in neha murder case

Hubballi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CID) has launched a comprehensive investigation into the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath, a student of BVB College in Hubli. On Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police, Hubli-Dharwad, handed over the case files to the CID for further investigation.

The CID swiftly mobilized its teams to delve into the details of the case. One team focused on examining the BVB College premises, where the murder occurred, while another team travelled to the hometown of the accused, Munavalli, to gather crucial information.

SP Venkatesh, leading the CID team, arrived in Hubli on Monday night and immediately began coordinating with Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar.

After a briefing at the Vidyanagar police station by ACP Shivprakash Naik and visiting the North Division office, Venkatesh proceeded to the BVB College to inspect the crime scene.

The prime accused in the case, Fayaz, was taken to custody from Dharwad Central Jail by the CID team. Fayaz was taken to the hospital for a medical examination. under heavy police escort, he was brought to the primary health center and then taken to the crime scene at BVB College for further investigation. An eight-member CID team, comprising senior officials including SP Venkatesh and DySP Manohar, has been stationed in Hubli on government orders to ensure a thorough and swift investigation.