City gets first Paradise Kebab fest

Bengaluru: Paradise Food Court – the biggest food chain serving authentic and delectable Hyderabadi cuisine with seven decades of legacy is bringing to Bangalore a new kebab treat through the Paradise Kebab Festival. The one-of-its-kind kebab fest which began on Wdnesday in Bangalore will bring a variety of kebabs from different states of India as a one-stop kebab destination at Paradise.

The kebabs will be available at all Paradise outlets across at the city as dine-in or take-aways and can also be ordered online on food deliveries portals. Known for serving foods authentic to the royal kitchens of Hyderabad, Paradise is bringing the unique fest to one of the most cosmopolitan cities in India. Foodies and kebab fans can now relish in the most popular kebabs of India right in Bangalore.