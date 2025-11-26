City institute honoured for pioneering school-level scientific research

Bengaluru: The Nexus of Good Awards, a platform that celebrates exemplary individuals and organisations for impactful initiatives in governance, education, and sustainability, continues to inspire replicable models of socio-economic progress. Among the distinguished honorees in 2025, the Bengaluru-based Prayoga Institute of Education Research was recognised for its pioneering Anveshana program, India’s first fully funded science research initiative for high school students (Grades 9–12). The program engages students in research of global standards across critical domains such as Green Chemistry, Advanced Materials, Earth Sciences, and Agricultural Sciences.

The program empowers students from all backgrounds, including first-generation learners from rural and tribal communities, to contribute to original scientific inquiry, setting a new benchmark for school-level research in India. The program has led to publications in renowned Scopus-indexed journals such as Elsevier, with some projects also featured in journals associated with prestigious global institutions like Harvard and Oxford Universities.

On behalf of Prayoga, B R Nagaraj (Trustee), Praveen Subramanyam (Trustee) and Dr. Venkata Krishna Bayineni (Senior Researcher - Biotechnology) attended the ceremony at PHDCCI, New Delhi. The awardees were selected through a rigorous process evaluating each initiative’s relevance, impact, innovation, and potential for scalable, sustainable change, announced by a Jury headed by Mr Deepak Gupta, former Chairman, UPSC. Prayoga’s Anveshana was selected for this honour for nurturing scientific curiosity and research aptitude among school students through hands-on research guided by expert mentors.

The Anveshana program lies at the core of Prayoga’s mission and reflects its philosophy of research-based education. Launched to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world inquiry, it has transformed science education in Indian schools by promoting experiential, discovery-driven learning.

Through independent research projects across scientific domains, guided by experienced mentors, Anveshana enables hundreds of students across India to view science as a process of discovery and build critical thinking, collaboration, and problem-solving skills instead of relying on rote memorization.

“Anveshana is nurturing the next generation of researchers for our nation. At Prayoga, our researchers guide young minds as they undertake independent scientific research projects, helping them explore science through inquiry and experimentation, and navigate learning situations that are unknown and uncertain, which is, in essence, the practice of research itself. Providing such exposure at the right age, during the formative years, builds curiosity, confidence, and abilities.” said Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee, Prayoga

“It is heartening that several of our students, many from rural backgrounds and a significant number of them girls, have already published their research in international peer-reviewed journals. For a high-school student passionate about science, this represents a remarkable aspirational elevation and reaffirms Prayoga’s vision of contributing to nation-building by fostering future researchers from every corner of society,” said Dr. KS Nagabhushana. Director - Research, Prayoga.