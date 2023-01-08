City police establishes libraries in 12 stations

Bengaluru: A division of the Bengaluru City police has launched an initiative to build libraries on the grounds of stations in an effort to make its police stations more welcoming to the public.

The latest library was opened at the Begur police station by renowned theatre personality Arundhati Nag. Twelve police stations in the south-east division of Bengaluru have established libraries.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-east) C K Baba, "the main purpose of opening libraries at police stations is to relax and de-stress those who come to register complaints as well as the police officers as their occupations entail a certain level of stress."

Visitors can get books, newspapers, and magazines in the Jana Sneha libraries. The books, which have been contributed by citizens, are primarily in English and Kannada and span a variety of subjects. The South-east division police stated that it took months of labour to find the necessary books, infrastructure, and furnishings for these libraries.

According to the South-east division police, the libraries are also meant to inspire people to rekindle their love of reading in an age where electronic devices have taken over and to reduce the gap between society and the police. People can choose to read whatever they enjoy while waiting at the station, according to DCP Baba.

Children's books, colouring pages, crayons, and other crafts are available in the libraries to occupy kids who might go to the police station with their parents or guardians.

Interestingly, as part of a related initiative, the Koramangala police station, where the South-east DCP's office is located, established a children's play space and a creche in 2019.