- Forest Cover in Andhra Pradesh Increases by Over 95 Sq. Km Across 10 Districts
- Bihar: BJP challenges Lalu Prasad to announce non-family CM candidate ahead of polls
- City Student Bags Gold Medal for Academic Excellence
- Allu Aravind Apologizes to Mega Fans Over Game Changer Controversy
- MP Urges Regional Hospital Status for Mangaluru’s Wenlock Hospital
- Mamta Kulkarni Resigns from Kinnar Akhada Role: “Egoistic People Have a Problem With Me”
- GSB Community's Musical Tribute to Srimad Sudhindra Tirtha Swamiji Achieves World Record
- Man Clicks Risky Selfie with Wild Elephant Fined Rs. 25,000
- The Best Gaming Phones of 2025: Top Picks for Every Budget
- Forest Officials Foil Illegal Hunting Attempt Two Arrested in Karkala
Bengaluru: Merin Mathew, a student from the Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning in the city has secured the first rank and received the prestigious gold medal in Master of Architecture (Construction Project Management) with an impressive CGPA of 9.76.
She was honoured by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot during the Convocation ceremony of Visvesvaraya Technological University held on Saturday.
Dr. Vimala Swamy, Principal of Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning, praised Merin’s achievement, saying, “Her approach to design integrates modern and sustainable concepts, aligning with current trends in architecture and construction project management. Her creativity and dedication to the field have been exceptional.”
