  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

City Student Bags Gold Medal for Academic Excellence

City Student Bags Gold Medal for Academic Excellence
x
Highlights

Merin Mathew, a student from the Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning in the city has secured the first rank and received the prestigious gold medal in Master of Architecture

Bengaluru: Merin Mathew, a student from the Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning in the city has secured the first rank and received the prestigious gold medal in Master of Architecture (Construction Project Management) with an impressive CGPA of 9.76.

She was honoured by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot during the Convocation ceremony of Visvesvaraya Technological University held on Saturday.

Dr. Vimala Swamy, Principal of Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning, praised Merin’s achievement, saying, “Her approach to design integrates modern and sustainable concepts, aligning with current trends in architecture and construction project management. Her creativity and dedication to the field have been exceptional.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick