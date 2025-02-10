City Student Bags Gold Medal for Academic Excellence

Bengaluru: Merin Mathew, a student from the Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning in the city has secured the first rank and received the prestigious gold medal in Master of Architecture (Construction Project Management) with an impressive CGPA of 9.76.

She was honoured by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot during the Convocation ceremony of Visvesvaraya Technological University held on Saturday.

Dr. Vimala Swamy, Principal of Gopalan School of Architecture and Planning, praised Merin’s achievement, saying, “Her approach to design integrates modern and sustainable concepts, aligning with current trends in architecture and construction project management. Her creativity and dedication to the field have been exceptional.”