City to host 30th European Union Film Festival
The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) returns with its milestone 30th edition, celebrating three decades of cinematic, cultural, and artistic exchange between Europe and India. The festival which started in Delhi on last Friday will travel to Bengaluru with its biggest and finest curation yet - 24 contemporary European films in 25 languages to be screened from November 7–15, before moving on to Hyderabad. Through this vibrant showcase of European cinema, the festival continues to foster Indo-European cultural collaboration, offering audiences a window into Europe - its people, its stories, and its spirit.
Bengaluru audiences can enjoy the festival across three iconic venues: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore, Alliance française de Bangalore and Suchitra Film Society. Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, EUFF 2025 Bengaluru edition offers Indian audiences a rare opportunity to experience Europe’s most celebrated films on the big screen. The festival’s curated selection highlights stories of resilience, hope, identity, and creativity, reflecting the shared human experiences that unite audiences across cultures.