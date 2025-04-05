Clarity on KPCC prez post once CM returns from Delhi: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday said that his and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s names were reportedly before the Congress high command for consideration for the post of the party’s state unit president, and that he would extend full cooperation even if the latter or anyone else is chosen for the post.

He, however, said that there is no clarity yet on whether the high command is planning to change the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president for now, and there may be some clearer picture in this regard once Chief Minister Siddaramaiah returns from New Delhi. Siddaramaiah, who is currently in Delhi, earlier today met All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He had also met party leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is currently on an extension in the KPCC president post. “I don’t know. Only when I meet the CM, once he comes back, will I get to know what was discussed with the high command,” Jarkiholi said, responding to a question regarding the CM’s meeting with the high command and whether he would have discussed in his favour for the president post.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “I don’t know who has said my name to the high command. I have seen media reports that Minister Eshwar Khandre and my name are before them.

I will discuss with the CM once he is back and will try to know what happened.” He, however, clarified that the high command has not discussed the issue with him.