Class I fee in a Bengaluru school rockets to Rs 7.35 lakh!

Bengaluru: Thousands of parents wants to join children to private schools because they want to get a good education and study well. But these private schools are extorting money in the name of education. School fees are increasing year by year, not decreasing. Now a school fee receipt from a school in Bengaluru has gone viral. The school fee for class 1 students has crossed Rs 7 lakh plus. Parents who saw this post have expressed concern about how they can educate their children like this.

A parent shared a photo of the annual fee receipt of a private school in Bengaluru on his X account named @dmuthuk. Muthukrishnan said with this post that it is a free market. It is up to the people to set the price. It is the choice of the consumer to choose what they want. Like most theories, everything is right in this theory too. Look at the fee structure of one of the best schools in Bengaluru. Even an IT couple who earns a pre-tax income of Rs 50 lakh per annum and has two school-going children cannot afford this. He wrote in the caption that India is a land of excesses.





This is a school fee receipt for 2025-26 from a school in Bengaluru. Here, it can be seen that the fees for classes 1 to 5 are mentioned at Rs 7.35 lakh. It is clear that the fees have increased in stages up to class 10. You can see that the fees for classes 6 to 8 are clearly mentioned at Rs 7.75 lakh, fees for classes 9 and 10 are Rs 8.5 lakh and fees for classes 11 and 12 are Rs 11 lakh.

This post, shared on August 31, has received over one lakh and sixty thousand views. One user said that private schools are expensive. But good education does not depend on fees alone. Sometimes the real value and learning is also simple and affordable. Another commented that these are schools for the rich, there are many good and affordable schools in Mumbai that provide good education to children. So it depends on the parents who send their children to school. He said that this school is for the children of billionaires, not for the children of ordinary people.