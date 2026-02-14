Class I student loses fingers in mid-day meal mishap

A shocking incident at a government school in rural Tumakuru district has sparked outrage after a Class 1 girl lost two fingers of her right hand during the mid-day meal break. The incident occurred on February 9 at a government school in Goolur village, raising serious questions about supervision and safety inside school premises.

According to preliminary information, the student, identified as Chinmayi Devi, was standing in a queue for the mid-day meal around 1 pm. She had reportedly placed her hand on the door of a classroom when another student allegedly pushed the door, resulting in two of her fingers being severed.

Parents have alleged gross negligence on the part of the teachers. Instead of rushing the child to a hospital immediately, school staff allegedly washed the injured hand and applied a bandage before sending her home. The girl’s parents, who work as daily wage labourers, claimed that they were not informed properly about the seriousness of the injury.

When the child was later taken to the district hospital, doctors reportedly advised the parents to bring the severed fingers, stating that reattachment might have been possible if they were preserved properly. However, the parents allege that when they approached the school authorities, they were told that the severed fingers were not traceable.

The parents further alleged that when they questioned the staff about the incident, they were met with indifference. They also claimed that Rs 2,000 was transferred to them via PhonePe by school authorities, which they believe was an attempt to downplay the seriousness of the matter. Following a complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Tumakuru Rural Police Station against Block Education Officer Hanumanthappa, headmaster Nagesh, teacher Renukamma and CRP Venkatesh. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The victim’s mother, Ambika, has demanded strict action against those responsible and sought justice for her daughter, stating that such negligence should not be repeated in any school.