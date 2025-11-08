Class IX student pregnant after ‘love trap’; youth held

Raichur: A shocking case has emerged from Maski police station limits in Raichur district, where a 9th-grade student fell prey to a so-called ‘love trap’ and became pregnant. The accused, identified as Shivamurthy (25), has been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

According to police sources, the girl’s father runs a chicken shop in Maski town. The accused reportedly visited the shop to buy meat and paid through PhonePe. Later, using the number linked to the payment, he established contact with the girl. Their communication gradually turned into a relationship, which eventually led to physical intimacy.

On the night of October 30, the girl went missing from her home. Despite extensive searches by her family, she could not be located.

The worried parents subsequently lodged a missing complaint at the Maski police station. During the course of the investigation, the police traced the girl and discovered that she was pregnant.

The victim has been admitted to RIMS Hospital in Raichur for medical care. The police have confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the crime and determine whether others were involved.

Authorities have, emphasizing the need for parental vigilance and awareness about online and mobile-based interactions. Officials stated that strict action will be taken under POCSO to ensure justice for the minor.