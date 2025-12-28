Shivaji apologises, withdraws remarks after TSWC intervention

Hyderabad: Inconnection with the remarks made by actor Shivaji against women artistes during the promotion of the film ‘Dandora,’ the Telangana State Women’s Commission summoned him for an inquiry.

Telangana State Women's Commission issued a note in this regard on Saturday. During the inquiry, he tendered an apology for his remarks and admitted his mistake. He stated that he was withdrawing his comments in their entirety and assured that hereafter he would speak about and behave towards women with dignity and respect. He further informed the Commission that, to the extent possible, he would incorporate changes in films he is associated with, as per the suggestions of the Women’s Commission.

During the inquiry, the Chairperson of the Telangana State Women’s Commission, Nerella Sharada, questioned him on how one could justify harassment by attributing it to women’s attire. She pointed out that incidents of harassment also occur against children and elderly women, and questioned what justification could be given in such cases.