BJP MP blasts Cong for claiming credit for investments in state

Bengaluru: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Saturday slammed Congress leaders for claiming credit for recent investments in Karnataka despite having earlier alleged that the Indian economy was “dead”.

His remarks follow a political slugfest between the BJP and the ruling Congress in Karnataka over investment inflows and economic governance. In a statement on ‘X’, Siroya said Congress leaders who had repeatedly questioned the state of the Indian economy were now seeking to take credit for investments announced in the state.

“When Mr Trump started a tariff war and called India a “dead economy”, the first person who rushed to endorse it was Rahul Gandhi. His minions in the Congress repeated after him. Whenever he has gone abroad, he has spoken ill of India and Indian business. Now, without batting an eyelid they claim credit for Foxconn’s investment and job-creation in Karnataka,” he alleged. The BJP MP questioned whether multinational companies could invest in India without the union government first creating a conducive investment climate. “If the NDA government under Prime Minister Modi had not worked meticulously in the last 12 years to create a positive investment climate, maintain fiscal discipline and a high rate of economic growth, would any multinational company even consider any investment in India?” he asked.

“Stability for investment in India is offered by the Modi Ji-led NDA government. The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi’s lack of common sense surprises me,” he added. The BJP MP claimed that the legacy in Karnataka as a technology hub does not belong to Congress alone. Successive governments from the 1980s have made it their consistent policy to promote technology and nurture engineering talent.