MLA clarifies over interfaith prayers during police vehicles handover

Kadiri: A clarification was issued on Saturday regarding interfaith prayers held during the handover of police vehicles in Kadiri Assembly constituency, following social media debate.

The vehicles were procured via Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and private donations to enhance local public safety. Organisers, including the SP, Additional SP, and Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, explained the sequence of events to address concerns: traditional Hindu prayers were first conducted by temple officials inside the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, while the interfaith prayers took place strictly outside the temple premises.

The MLA and organisers emphasised that the initiative was driven purely by public welfare, not religious or political motives. They clarified that the vehicles serve the entire constituency regardless of community and rejected allegations of communal bias, noting their long-standing participation in diverse religious festivals like Vinayaka Chavithi.

Expressing regret if any sentiments were inadvertently hurt, the organisers reiterated their commitment to communal harmony and peaceful coexistence. They assured the public that future events would be planned with greater sensitivity to maintain social unity and avoid any appearance of disrespect toward religious traditions.