CM and 140 Cong MLAs support me, Says DCM

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday asserted that he enjoys the support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and 140 Congress MLAs, while reiterating that internal discussions within the party are not meant for public debate.

Responding to media queries in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “The Chief Minister and 140 Congress MLAs are with me. What discussions have taken place between us are known to us. These matters cannot be discussed in public. Time will answer everything.”

Reacting to questions about expectations among his supporters regarding the Congress high command’s decision, Shivakumar dismissed such claims. “Who said that? All 140 MLAs are my supporters, and the Chief Minister is also supporting me. Do you know what the CM and I discussed? What was discussed in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and the high command is known to us,” he said.

Referring to reports suggesting he had not met Rahul Gandhi during his recent Delhi visit, Shivakumar said the media was creating unnecessary confusion. “One day you published photographs of us sitting together and discussing issues. The next day, you say the meeting never happened. Time will answer all these questions. I will not discuss this further,” he added.

He further stated that there was no confusion regarding leadership within the party. “You (the media) are creating confusion. We have discussed the matter, and the high command will take the final decision. All of us, including the CM and I, are committed to that decision,” he said.

Shivakumar also stressed that the Congress party remains united and follows the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

Asked about his personal political future following his Delhi visit, Shivakumar said both he and the Chief Minister had jointly decided to abide by whatever decision the party takes. “We are committed to the high command’s decision. The media is unnecessarily getting anxious for TRPs,” he remarked.

On reports that some MLAs were expressing their aspirations openly, Shivakumar said it was natural. “MLAs have aspirations. There is nothing wrong in that. We cannot call it incorrect. They are hopeful and waiting,” he said.

Responding to questions about criticism from within the Congress, Shivakumar said, “Let there be criticism. Criticism will fade, but work will remain.”

Speaking on the special Assembly session convened on MGNREGA, he said Karnataka has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the scheme. “Around ₹6,000 crore worth of works are undertaken every year under MGNREGA. We will discuss this in detail during the session,” he said. Local Body Elections in One Phase Under Consideration

On local body elections, Shivakumar said the government is considering conducting all local body polls at one time, in compliance with constitutional provisions under the 73rd and 74th Amendments.

He said new wards have been created by restructuring five municipal corporations into 369 wards, and discussions are underway to include Bengaluru’s peripheral areas within municipal limits. The government has also decided to hold district and taluk panchayat elections, while steps are being taken to resolve reservation-related issues.

On the use of ballot papers instead of EVMs in local body polls, Shivakumar said the decision lies with the State Election Commission, an independent constitutional authority. “A law passed in 2020 during the BJP government allows the use of ballot papers. We are only continuing it. What matters most is voting, not the mode of voting,” he said. Davos Visit Confirmed

Confirming his travel plans, Shivakumar said he would be travelling to Davos on Tuesday after receiving the necessary approvals from Delhi. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also advised me to attend. I have received invitations to participate in the Davos meetings. Even leaders from opposition parties have suggested I attend in the interest of the state,” he said. Responding to BJP criticism over his Davos visit, Shivakumar said, “There is some merit in what they are saying. I am not saying they are wrong. Ask me this question tomorrow morning,” he added.