CM announces reservation in recruitment for sportspersons

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the State Government will implement recruitment reservations for sportspersons by providing 3% quota in the Forest Department, 3% in the Police Department, and 2% across various other departments to promote athletes in Karnataka.

Responding to a starred question raised by MLC Ivan D’Souza in the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister shared details on government incentives for sportspersons, employment reservations, sports infrastructure development, and support for kabaddi players.He stated that the government has already appointed 13 medal-winning athletes from the Olympics, Paralympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games. Additionally, the Police Department has directly recruited 70 constables and 14 PSIs under the sports quota. CM Siddaramaiah said the government is also examining ways to extend greater support to the sport of kabaddi.

Vacant government posts to be filled in phases

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further informed the Council that vacant posts across departments will be filled in a phased manner after obtaining approval from the Finance Department.

Responding to a starred question by MLC Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa, he said Karnataka currently has 2,84,881 vacant posts, including1,01,420 vacancies in various boards and corporations, 14,677 vacancies in universities, a total of 1,88,037 vacancies across these entities

He added that approval has already been granted to begin the recruitment process for 24,300 posts. Under Article 371(J), 32,132 posts are to be filled in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. In total, steps have been initiated to fill 56,432 posts.

Siddaramaiah clarified that delays in recruitment occurred due to issues related to internal reservation. “With those issues now resolved, the government will proceed to fill vacant positions in stages after securing Finance Department clearance,”

he assured.