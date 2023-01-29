CM Bommai inaugurates Dr Vishnuvardhan memorial

Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Sunday inaugurated the 'Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan Memorial' amid jubilation from fans of film actor Dr Vishnuvardhan.

He also unveiled a 7-feet tall sculpture modeled on a character from the movie 'Aptarakshak' at a memorial near Udbur Gate at Halalu village on Manandwadi Road.

Addressing the gathering Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, 'Vishnu was the one who won the nation's attention in the 70s with the film Nagarahavu. He upheld the Kannada culture through films for four decades. I have come here as his fan,' he said.

'Vishnu's name is household through out the state. He said that when Bharati Vishnuvardhan faced many difficulties including the location dispute for the construction of the monument, she took firm stand to establish it in Mysuru itself.

"When BS Yeddyurappa was the Chief Minister, he gave a grant of ₹ 11 crore, so the monument stands majestically in front of everyone. He promised that the construction of a cinema learning institute is a dream and the government will also cooperate with it

Actress Bharti said, 'Decades of penance have paid off. The mother's labor pain is relieved when she sees the child's face, a sense of satisfaction is felt. Basavaraja Bommai insisted on the construction of the monument. Isn't it good if Bommai comes back? May it be good for them too' she said.

Vishnus son in law Actor Aniruddha said, 'Amidst 13 years of conflict struggle and continuous efforts, the memorial is a gift of the state government to the Kannadigas'.

Born in Mysore, Vishnu is here even though he has left us physically. Vishnuvardhan is the epitome of aspirations. Theater activities and film festivals will be held in the coming days. There will be ashes in front of the statue, and it will be a center of inspiration for the fans, not just a place of worship,' he said.

MLA GT Deve Gowda said, 'I have requested the Chief Minister to establish HD Kote Road as a four-lane road and to construct film city in Mysuru itself'.

Thousands of fans holding placards shouted 'Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan is not the jewel of Karnataka?'. demanded government to announce Karnataka Ratna award to actor. Basavaraja Bommai assured in his speech that 'in the days to come, the government will respond positively to your sentiments'. MP Pratapasimha, MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda, S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, Chairman of Safai Karmachari Commission Kote M. Sivanna, Mayor Sivakumar, Muda President Yassavi S. Somashekhar, Chairman of the Exhibition Authority Mirle Srinivasa Gowda, District Collector Dr. KV Rajendra, Deputy Mayor Dr. D. Roopa were present.

Actress Bhavya, director Rajendra Singh Babu, Ramesh Bhatt and Vishnuvardhan family members were in front of the stage.

Thousands of fans from all corners of the state were disappointed as they did not get a chance to witness the inaugural function. They sat on the spot and expressed their outrage. The actor Aniruddha appealing fans to co operate, but fans expressed anger.