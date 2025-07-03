CM change certain in Oct or Nov: LoP

Bengaluru: A change in the Chief Minister’s position is certain in October or November, said Opposition Leader R Ashoka, criticizing the Congress party as a house with three doors where everyone is vying to become CM.

Speaking at a press conference, he reiterated that a CM change is definite in October or November. The Congress party is like a house with three doors, with all MLAs aspiring to be Chief Minister. He urged the party high command to clarify that Siddaramaiah will remain CM, noting that Siddaramaiah himself repeatedly claims this out of fear. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is sending signals of seizing power, Ashoka alleged. He added that the government lacks funds, development is stagnant, MLAs are frustrated, and the public has lost confidence.

Ashoka challenged DK Shivakumar to declare that Siddaramaiah will remain CM until 2028, saying the BJP would accept it as a “sixth guarantee” and stay silent.

On the caste census report, Ashoka claimed CM Siddaramaiah has faced embarrassment. He argued that a state-conducted census lacks value if the central government is already doing one, as the state has no authority in this matter. The transfer of the Valmiki Corporation scam case to the CBI marks a victory for the BJP’s fight, with the court delivering true justice, Ashoka said.

Regarding calls to ban the RSS, he warned that the organization would rise again if suppressed. He noted that he, PM Narendra Modi, several governors, MPs, and MLAs are associated with the RSS, which teaches discipline. He urged critics to understand the RSS, a patriotic organization, before commenting. Ashoka claimed that the terms “secular” and “socialist” are absent from Ambedkar’s Constitution and were added without parliamentary debate. He called for Congress leaders to respond and for a parliamentary discussion on the issue.