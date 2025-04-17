CM claims K’taka has 2.5 pc unemployment, lower than many States

Kalaburagi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed the state has only 2.5 per cent unemployment—the lowest in the country compared to many other states.

He said the government is striving to bring it down further by attracting firms to invest in Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering at a job fair organised by the Skill Development Department in Kalaburagi, the chief minister cited a labour force survey, saying that 18.9 per cent of degree holders and 17.1 per cent of diploma holders are unemployed nationally.

“Unemployment in Haryana is 37.04 per cent, in Rajasthan it’s 28.5 per cent, in Bihar it’s 19.1 per cent, and in Maharashtra it is three per cent. But in Karnataka, it’s only 2.5 per cent.

Compared to other states, Karnataka fares far better, while the national unemployment rate is above 18 per cent,” Siddaramaiah claimed. He said his government is making a sincere effort to address the issue of unemployment.