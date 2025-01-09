CM fears threat to his chair if he tries to check corruption: Bommai

Bengaluru: Since the Congress came to power, there has been instability and internal discord. The question now is when Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s patience will run out, and the time for that appears to be approaching, opined former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said instability and internal discord have been prevalent since the Congress came to power, which was expected. A significant aspect of this is Shivakumar’s patience. He has shown extraordinary restraint, going against his nature. Whether this is due to his strategic approach or directives from the high command remains to be seen. The key issue is when his patience will finally break. The process has started, and they must see when the moment arrives. Asked about allegations of 60 per cent commission against the Congress government, he said this government is involved in commission and corruption at every level, leaving people distressed. Excise contractors, PWD contractors, and irrigation department contractors are all facing issues. Ordinary people are frustrated, and the middle class is struggling.

‘The government has created an environment where even acquiring a site in rural or urban areas is difficult. They are even collecting commissions for SC and ST bore wells. Corruption has repeatedly come to the forefront. The CM may deny it, but it appears he has lost control, is complicit, or fears losing power if he addresses it. Every department in the government has its own percentage of commission. It’s hard to specify the extent, but what Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said about corruption being rampant is true’, he added.

On Congress’s dinner meetings, the former CM said these are their internal matters and he would not comment much on them.Asked whether BJP also has dinner meetings, the MP said that they occasionally done together, but it holds no significance. On internal conflicts within the state BJP, Bommai said the party’s high command is aware of the issues and it would be resolved this month, and the high command is creating an environment to address them in a

constructive manner.