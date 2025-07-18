CM flays Vijayendra over remarks on Congress’ PM candidate

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra for his remarks regarding the Congress party’s prime ministerial candidate. In a strongly worded statement, Siddaramaiah accused Vijayendra of arrogance, ignorance, and political immaturity.

The CM questioned Vijayendra’s right to advise Congress on leadership choices when, according to him, Vijayendra is unable to secure political stability within his own party. “Someone who can’t secure all four legs of the chair he sits on shouldn’t be commenting on our party’s national leadership,” Siddaramaiah remarked.

He reminded Vijayendra of the BJP’s chequered record with Dalits, backward classes, and minorities. Referencing the case of former BJP National President Bandaru Laxman, a Dalit leader who was later jailed on corruption charges, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of using Dalit leaders for optics and later abandoning them. “Why wasn’t Draupadi Murmu made the Prime Minister if the BJP truly valued representation?” he asked. “Why is there not a single Muslim MP in BJP’s current Lok Sabha roster?”

Referring to Karnataka’s political history, Siddaramaiah said the BJP had repeatedly sidelined backward class leaders, notably S. Bangarappa. “Yediyurappa finished off Bangarappa’s career, and now his son Vijayendra is trying to end Kumar Bangarappa’s,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister then issued a challenge to Vijayendra: “If you truly care about Dalit empowerment, relinquish your post as BJP State President and recommend a Dalit leader like Govind Karjol. If you do so, I will be the first to congratulate you.”

He further accused the BJP of exploiting Dalit leaders to attack others. “Why didn’t you or your father carry the bucket placed on Chalavadi Narayanaswamy’s head, instead of humiliating him?” he questioned.

Siddaramaiah praised AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, calling him a self-made leader respected across the country. “Kharge rose through service and hard work, not by flaunting his Dalit identity. He doesn’t need anyone’s recommendation.”

Responding to speculation on Congress’ prime ministerial choice, Siddaramaiah clarified, “The Congress party will decide who its PM candidate is. BJP doesn’t need to interfere.”

He concluded by suggesting that with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat hinting at Narendra Modi’s retirement, BJP has a chance to make history. “If they are sincere, let Vijayendra recommend a Dalit leader as BJP’s PM candidate—be it Govind Karjol or Chalavadi Narayanaswamy. I will be the first to applaud such a move.”