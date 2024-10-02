CM in a fix because of corrupt persons around

Mysuru: Two and a half months ago, I had told the CM to return the illegal site he got. I have told him that the 14 sites should not swallow the CM’s political life for so many years. Had it been returned two and a half months ago, the prosecution and the case would not have happened today. The chair would not have been be shaky. Former BJP MP Pratap Simhasaid that CM Siddaramaiah has come to this situation as a result of keeping corrupt persons around.

Speaking to the media in the city on Tuesday about the CM’s wife returning the site to MUDA, Pratap Sinha said, “This is an example of how keeping your family close while in power can tarnish your name if you allow them to misuse that power. If a thief returns a stolen item, does that end the case? No, right? When I heard about the ₹64 crore site for the CM, my respect and confidence in the CM collapsed. Now, even though the CM’s wife has returned the site, that’s not enough. There should be a proper investigation.”

I came across this site during the Varuna election. I kept quiet since the site is in the name of Siddas wife. Let it be remembered that in the past CMs went to jail because of their families and children. Now the emotional card of the CM’s wife is not working.

For Parvathamma, it was a big mistake for her to persist for so long on the site rather than her husband’s wrongful politics. If the site is returned. Why did you fight about this in the High Court? he asked.

Speaking about Union Minister HD Kumara Swamy and Lokayukta ADGP Chandrashekar’s clash, Pratap Simha said that officials are more corrupt than politicians. Kumaraswamy may have records about Chandrasekhar and accused him. If officer Chandrasekhar is honest , then let him file a defamation case against Kumaraswamy.

Chandrasekhar is not a Karnataka cadre officer but Himachal Cadre Officer. Why are you in Karnataka? Chandrasekhar you are out of this state. Get lost. If an official has called the CM and DCM as pig, would they have been idle? Chandrasekhar should be suspended first. If something is said about Kannadiga Kumaraswamy, it will not be left alone. Mr. Chandrasekhar, control your language. If you want pigs, go to Andhra, there are plenty of pigs there.