CM Sidda calls for socio-economic empowerment, education for all castes

Belgaum: Notonly Muslims and backward people, but also poor people of all religions and castes should get education and socio-economic empowerment. This is our goal, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media at the Sambra Airport in Belgaum on Sunday.

Responding to the accusation made by Opposition Leader R Ashok that the original copy of the social, educational and economic survey is with the Chief Minister, CM Siddaramaiah said, Has Ashok ever told the truth? He is lying. When questioned how it is possible for me to have the original copy, the Chief Minister said that we have not written a letter to Rahul Gandhi but discussed it with him and presented the survey report in the cabinet meeting.

Caste Census: Final decision after minister’s opinionReplying to a reporter’s question about Congress MLAs expressing opposition to this, the Chief Minister said that no one opposed it or spoke loudly in the cabinet meeting. It was instructed to read the survey and express their opinions, and the minister said that after expressing his opinion, the cabinet meeting will discuss it again and come to a final decision.

No caste should be treated unfairly

The government’s objective is that no caste should be treated unfairly.

This is a social, educational and economic survey.

Even after 75 years since the implementation of the Constitution, should the poor remain poor? Should there be no equality, should we stick to caste? The Chief Minister questioned.