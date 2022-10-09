CM will be finalised after election: Rahul Gandhi

Tumakuru: AICC former President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday clarified over the chief minister candidate in the party in Karnataka. Speaking to media persons in Turuvekere, Rahul Gandhi flanked by KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said " the decision on the chief minister will be taken only after the elections in Karnataka. However, there is no dearth of leaders in the party, who are intelligent", said Rahul.

Rahul's clarification on the chief minister candidate especially in Karnataka assumes significance with both former chief minister and sitting Opposition Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar eyeing the top post. With the State going to general elections in April- May 2023, both the leaders are playing cards close to their chest only to outsmart each other. There have been several occasions when the supporters of both the leaders raising slogans in favour of their respective leaders as the 'Next CM'.

He further said: 'Uniting India is the main objective of Bharat Jodo Yatra and 2024 election is not our goal. Uniting an India that is psychologically divided by violence and hate is. Through economic inequality few become rich in the country, while the majority becomes poor. Small and medium enterprises are collapsing, against the wealth of the country accumulating in the hands of a few entrepreneurs. Rahul Gandhi replied to the media's question that the life of the common man has become difficult due to the rise in prices, and the main purpose of this Yatra is to raise voice against the serious problems of the common man.

When asked about the ban on PFI and the BJP's allegation that Congress encouraged PFI, he said, 'We will oppose anyone who creates hatred and unrest in the country, irrespective of their community'. Responding to AICC President's election he said, "The election process is going on in our party and I will not talk much about it." There are two contenders for this position, both capable and different leaders. He clarified that they does not work under anyone's control.

He said 'Mahatma Gandhi,Nehru, Sardar Patel and others who fought against the British and were imprisoned were Congressmen. The RSS were with the British. Savarkar was receiving financial assistance from the British. Congress brought freedom, democracy, constitution and green revolution to this country. But BJP is now creating hatred and dividing the country. I am not doing this journey alone. Millions of people of the country are doing this yatra. People are tired of BJP's hate politics, price hike, unemployment, economic inequality. That's why people are conducting yatra', he said. When asked why the Congress is opposing NEP, he said, 'It is a threat to the value and history of our country and it is an attempt to give power and education sector to one class. Therefore, the Congress opposes this education policy,' he said. When Congress leaders are out on bail, but when asked how they are accusing the government of 40% commission, he said, 'BJP and RSS are using the country's constitutional institutions for political gain. These institutions are being misused to target political opponents. Elected governments are being demolished by using these,' he said.