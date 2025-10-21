CNC Conducts 16th Human Chain in Ammathi

Madikeri: The Codava National Council (CNC) held its 16th human chain awareness campaign in Ammathi of Virajpet taluk on Tuesday, October 21, rallying for the indigenous Codava community’s constitutional recognition and territorial sovereignty.

Under the leadership of Chairman N.U. Nachappa Codava, an advocate, the event spotlighted demands for Codavaland’s political autonomy, Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation, reserved seats in Parliament and State Assembly similar to Sikkim’s “Sangha” model, and enduring rights to ancestral properties and the Animistic “thok-gun” firearm tradition integral to Codava ceremonies.

Nachappa stressed that Codava survival hinges on securing a distinct ethnic identity in the 2026-27 national census through a dedicated column and code, enabling constitutional protections for their mono-ethnic, Animistic faith, which venerates the Cauvery River, forest deities, and ancestral graves without mainstream religious or caste affiliations.

Unlike conventional practices, Codava weddings feature a sacred “patthak” tied by the bride’s mother and obligatory offerings of alcohol and pork, aligning with global indigenous groups like Jharkhand’s Santal (proclaimed Sarna by CM Hemant Soren) or the Kalash, protected by UNESCO’s heritage framework.

From 1871 to 1931, colonial censuses acknowledged Codavas as a unique non-religious, non-caste entity, a status lost post-1947 as they were merged into dominant categories, obliterating their distinctiveness. Nachappa warned that without census reinstatement, their political and cultural voice risks permanent suppression, undermining self-determination.

The CNC voiced concerns over alleged plots to integrate Bangladeshi Rohingyas into Kodagu’s voter rolls, inflating demographics for political gain, and criticised unauthorised land conversions for resorts, such as a 16-acre township within a 2,400-acre estate, enabled by lax governance.

To address labour needs without compromising local rights, Nachappa suggested a guest worker permit system, modelled on the 2015 Modi-Sheikh Hasina Dhaka agreement, mandating seasonal migrants’ return to their regions.

The peaceful chain, joined by Codava leaders like Udianda Chondamma, Badumanda Sanvi Dechamma, and Inanda Prakash Ganapathy, vowed to continue the struggle in the name of sacred Codava symbols and the Constitution, closing with the National Anthem.

The 17th chain is scheduled for Monday, October 27, 2025, in Srimangala, building on events in places like Madapur and Chettalli to amplify Codava advocacy for justice and recognition.