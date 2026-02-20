CNC plans satyagraha in Madikeri tomorrow

Madikeri: On International Mother Language Day, February 21, Kodava National Council will organise a non-violent satyagraha in Madikeri. CNC President N U Nachappa confirmed the details in a media statement.

The gathering will start at 10:30 am in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. A comprehensive petition will be handed over to central and state governments, the United Nations and its bodies, pressing for Kodava Tak (language spoken in Kodagu) to be listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution as per the Sitakant Mohapatra Committee report. The resolution will also call for recognising Kodava Tak as an official state language under Article 345, on par with Konkani and the pending Tulu proposal.

Participants will also demand a dedicated “Code” and “Column” in the 2027 national census to document Kodavas as an indigenous, mono-ethnic, nature-worshipping primordial tribe with unique identity, folklore and linguistic heritage.

Nachappa pointed out that only such constitutional recording can protect Kodava dignity and existence. He added that Eighth Schedule inclusion would confer official status, allowing Kodava Tak in administration, school curriculum and media, thus preserving and propagating the language and culture.

For 36 years, CNC has peacefully campaigned for Kodava land’s geographical-political autonomy, self-rule, self-determination rights, ST categorisation and UN indigenous tribe status. The organisation traditionally marks International Mother Language Day with programmes to reiterate demands and pass significant resolutions.

This satyagraha will spotlight the necessity of Eighth Schedule status, which would enable Kodava Tak instruction in schools, official usage and media visibility. Accurate census data, Nachappa noted, remains a pending constitutional duty under Article 51A(e) and is essential for effective policy-making on community requirements.