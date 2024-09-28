Code of Conduct Restricts Celebrations of National Laureate's Anniversary

Mangaluru/Udupi : The birth anniversary of the late Dr Kota Shivarama Karanth, celebrated annually on October 10, will be a subdued affair this year due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct due to the by-elections. Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, Dr. Mullai Muhilan and Vidya Kumari, have confirmed that the celebrations will be kept low-key in both regions.

Dr. Karanth, a Jnanapith awardee, left an enduring legacy in Kota (Udupi district) and Puttur (Dakshina Kannada district), and the birth anniversary is an important event for admirers of his literary and cultural contributions. However, officials have clarified that restrictions due to upcoming elections have necessitated a scaled-down celebration.

“We have instructed the Bala Bhavan in Puttur to hold a modest event. A grander function honoring Dr. Karanth’s legacy will be organized in November after the elections,” said Dr. Mullai Muhilan, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

Similarly, Vidya Kumari, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, confirmed that the event in Kota will take place at the panchayat level without the participation of political figures such as MLAs or MPs. “Only local panchayat officials and townspeople will attend the function on October 10,” she added.

Despite the official restrictions, several literary figures have expressed disappointment. “Dr. Karanth’s birthday is a significant event for us. A celebration of his legacy could still be organized with the support of the government and local citizens, even without political representatives,” they remarked.



The larger celebration planned for November is expected to include a tribute more fitting for the renowned National Laureate. (eom)

