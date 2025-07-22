College signs MoU with Mila University, Malaysia

Moodbidri: In a move aimed at strengthening international academic ties, Alva’s Engineering College, Moodbidri, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mila University, Malaysia. The partnership seeks to foster collaboration in the areas of joint research, student and faculty exchange, and internship opportunities.

The agreement was formalised during a virtual meeting held on Microsoft Teams, with participation from senior academic leaders of both institutions. Dr Deepak Thirumishi Jada signed the MoU on behalf of Mila University, while Dr Peter Fernandes, Principal, represented Alva’s Engineering College.

Key officials from Mila University included Vice-Chancellor Dr Jason Fitzsimmons, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Entrepreneurship) Prof. Graham Kendall, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs) Prof. Lee Chew Ging, and Assistant Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Wong Siew Foong. From Alva’s, participants included Dr K V Suresh, Head of the Department of Agricultural Sciences, Controller of Examinations Dr Shashikant Karinka, and several department heads.

Both institutions expressed a shared commitment to implementing joint research projects and providing global learning opportunities through internships and training. The collaboration is also expected to support cultural exchange programmes and academic cooperation.

The partnership is part of Alva’s broader strategy to align with international academic standards and enhance the global competencies of its students and faculty. The MoU is seen as a step towards expanding the institution’s international footprint and academic influence.