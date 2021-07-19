Colleges In Karnataka Will Resume On July 26th, But Only Vaccinated Students And Staffs Will Be Admitted

Colleges in Karnataka will reopen on July 26, 2021, as the State Government has chosen thathigher education institutions would be allowed to reopen partially or entirely only for vaccinated students and staff. Currently, the state government in Karnataka has opted to allow just a partial reopening of the college. For the time being, the state administration has allowed colleges to reopen only to students and employees who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. The administration has yet to release clear rules and SOPs.

The ANI News agency confirmed the news that the Karnataka state government has approved the reopening of institutions in the state. ANI explainedin histweet that it was resolved at a meeting of CM BS Yediyurappa with ministers & govt officials that institutes of higher education will be permitted to resume from July 26, with a condition asonly vaccinated personnel will be given admission.

On Friday, July 16th, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan indicated that the state administration was considering reopening colleges in the state. Mr. Ashwathnarayan had stated at the time that a final decision in this matter would be made in 3-4 days. He went on to say that 65 percent of students studying at government, government-aided, and private institutions had been vaccinated in his press announcement. In keeping with this, the state administration declared today that colleges will reopen on July 26, 2021. He went on to say that interactive classes will be offered to help students write the examinations for degree courses and that students can use them to get any clarifications or doubts clarified as well as prepare for testing.

Meanwhile, on July 16, the practical exam dates for odd and even semester Diploma courses were declared by the Deputy Chief Minister. Exams for students in the odd semester will be held from July 26 to 28, 2021. The theory tests for any remaining topics, on the other hand, will be held from August 2 to 21, 2021. Practical examinations for even semesters will take place from November 2 to 12, 2021, and theory exams will take place from November 17, 2021, to December 6, 2021. The Karnataka government also decided to immediately reopen all medical and dentistry colleges. Whereas,there is no finalword yet on when theschools will reopen across the state. Students in degree colleges might await a ruling on the reopening of Karnataka colleges today or tomorrow, July 19, 2021. Keep an eye on this website for more information about the reopening of the Karnataka college.