Commercial connections for Cauvery water made easier

In a move aimed at reducing dependence on groundwater, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has reintroduced the facility to obtain Cauvery water connections by paying pro-rata charges in easy monthly installments (EMIs). The scheme has now been extended to include commercial connections as well.

The decision comes in the wake of a study conducted by Indian Institute of Science, which revealed that groundwater levels have declined in 65 wards across the city. In response, the water board has taken several measures to ensure adequate water supply while also promoting groundwater conservation. These include installing 1,260 Syntex tanks in densely populated areas, filling lakes, and fast-tracking water connections in regions likely to face shortages.

Last year, under the ‘Sarala Cauvery’ initiative, the EMI option was offered only for domestic connections. However, noting that a large number of commercial establishments still rely heavily on groundwater, the board has now extended the benefit to commercial users as well.

Under the scheme, households, apartment residents, and commercial establishments can pay 20 per cent of the pro-rata charges upfront, while the remaining 80 per cent can be paid in monthly installments over a period of 12 months.

This move is expected to particularly benefit lower and middle-income groups who may find it difficult to make full payments at once. Currently, the board has the capacity to supply 2,225 MLD (million litres per day) of water, including 775 MLD from the fifth phase of the Cauvery project. Efficient distribution has resulted in savings of nearly 354 MLD, bringing the effective supply to 1,871 MLD. The saved water is now being diverted to areas that are heavily dependent on groundwater and are prone to water shortages.