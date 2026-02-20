Complete Hubballi flyover within six months, warns Deputy Commissioner

Hubballi: The long-pending flyover works near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi have been given a strict completion deadline of four to six months, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Snehal R. said on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the ongoing project sites at Chennamma Circle and Hosur Circle along with local MLA Mahesh Tenginakai to review progress on the ground. Addressing the media after the inspection, she said the administration is closely monitoring the pace and quality of the work.

Having recently taken charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district, Snehal R. said she wanted to personally assess the status of the project in coordination with the elected representative.

“We walked from Hosur Cross up to Chennamma Circle to physically verify the condition of the works. The flyover construction is in progress at Chennamma Circle, Hosur Circle, Old Court Circle and along Lamington Road,” she said.

According to officials, certain portions near Chennamma Circle and Hosur Road remain incomplete. The department has assured that these pending works will be expedited. The DC stated that a review meeting will be convened next week at her office to discuss coordination issues and explore ways to accelerate the project.

She acknowledged that infrastructure works within city limits often encounter logistical challenges. “When laying pillars and excavating foundations, several underground utility lines have to be shifted. Public inconvenience and traffic congestion also pose hurdles. However, development inevitably involves overcoming such difficulties,” she noted.

Snehal R. admitted that the project has faced delays but emphasised that it must now be completed within the stipulated timeframe. She issued a stern warning that strict action, including blacklisting of the contractor, would be taken if the deadline is not met or if quality deficiencies are detected.

Referring to a tragic incident during the earlier phase of construction in which an Assistant Sub-Inspector lost his life, the DC stressed the importance of safety protocols.

She said instructions have been given to continue work during night hours wherever feasible to minimise daytime traffic disruption.

With the flyover located in the heart of the city, traffic pressure has contributed to the delay. Nevertheless, the district administration has assured citizens that every effort will be made to complete the project within six months and ease congestion in the busy commercial hub.