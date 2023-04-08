Complication due to Rajakaluve work: BBMP chief

Bengaluru: In Mahadevpura zone, the construction and cleaning of Rajakaluve is going on BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that since there was a blockage in the flow of rain water. It was raining till last December 15. Rajakaluve could not be started. Now all the agencies are carrying out the works. Rajakaluve work is going on at 512 out of 94 packages. Thus, even though the amount of rain is low, there is a problem of non-flow of water for some time due to soil and materials being horizontal. He informed that there was a problem.

Many agencies including BWSSB, BESCOM are carrying out the works. They have been given a deadline to complete the work by the end of April. BMRCL is carrying out work near Kadubeesanahalli, where the pipe has burst and water has flooded. He informed that the water has been removed using a pump set and enabled it to work.

Deadline for cleaning: The engineers of the Rajakaluve Department have been instructed to clean the primary and secondary level Rajakaluve's by the end of April and make the water flow smoothly. Another round of cleaning will be carried out from May. Therefore, Tushar Girinath opined that there will be no problem if the rainy season starts from June.

Places of water logging during heavy rains are geo tagged. A meeting has been held with the chief engineer and principal engineer of all the sectors to take extra precautions and take action in these places. He said that 70 per cent of the precautionary work has been completed and the remaining work will also be completed.

BBMP personnel are appointed in zone wise control rooms. All kinds of measures will be taken, he said. Currently no demolition of houses or shops in Rajakaluve encroachment eviction cases. The election code of conduct will change the location of voters. Thus, Tushar Girinath said that houses or shops will not be vacated as per the guidelines of the commission.

Trouble in 1,568 locations

The BBMP has listed out water logging areas in the city when there is rainfall. There are 1,568 places where water logs in the city. Even with 10 mm of rain, there are areas that get flooded.