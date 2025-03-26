Confident of getting justice for Mekedatu project in court: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday expressed confidence of getting justice for Mekedatu project in the court of law. “We have moved court and we are confident of getting justice. Tamil Nadu has taken a political decision. Our water is our right. Let them present their case and we will present our case.

No one is above the courts,” he said speaking to reporters at his home office in Kumarapark. He was replying to a reporter who pointed out that Tamil Nadu minister Dorai Murugan’s statement that Tamil Nadu will not allow Mekedatu project. Asked if DPR has been submitted for Mekedatu project, he said, “DPR has been submitted. We have submitted a proposal to the Centre and we are fighting it out in the Courts too. We are committed to the project.”

Asked about BJP’s demand for convincing the CM who is a friend of the DCM, he said, “Tamil Nadu has taken a political stand. Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy had said that they would get approval for the project, what happened? There are many pressures in politics. This project is more beneficial to Tamil Nadu than Karnataka as it saves water being released to the sea. I will try to convince them of the benefit of the project.”

Asked about BJP’s protest against his statement on Constitution, he said, “The BJP is not able to digest the truth in the interview and my political stand. Where have I said I am going to change the Constitution? I would have agreed if I had said it. We are ones who brought the Constitution and we are protecting it. Our leaders and smart and they have seen the interview. It is BJP leaders who said they would change the Constitution. I will retire from politics if I have said I will change the Constitution.” Asked if the Congress high command has sought an explanation, he said, “Yes, they asked for an explanation.

I have told them to review the interview in detail. They agree that I haven’t said so.” When asked about phone tapping allegations, he said, “When I was in jail, I read that Sri Nirmalananda Swamiji’s phone was tapped. What happened to that case? The case was handed over to the CBI, let them release the findings first.”

Asked about Minister KN Rajanna deciding to file a complaint with the Home Minister on honey trap case, he said, “The Home Minister is a very senior person. He has experience as a minister as well as running the party. The CM has said in the House that an investigation will be conducted, I am sure that the party and Rajanna

will get justice.”