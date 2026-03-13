Cong holds strategy meet on Davanagere South bypoll

Bengaluru: A preparatory meeting of the oversight committee for the upcoming Davanagere South Assembly by-election was held on March 12 under the leadership of KPCC Working President and MLC Manjunath Bhandary.

The meeting discussed the election roadmap and strategies for the bypoll in the Davanagere South Assembly constituency. Leaders also deliberated on recommending a potential party candidate to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and chalked out measures required to ensure the party’s victory in the by-election.

Several senior leaders and ministers participated in the meeting, including senior minister K. H. Muniyappa, Davanagere district in-charge minister S. S. Mallikarjun, and ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan, Krishna Byre Gowda, Eshwar Khandre and Sharan Prakash Patil. Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, KPCC Working President and MLA Tanveer Sait, former minister H. M. Revanna, former MLC V. R. Sudarshan and KPCC General Secretary Balaraj Naik were also present.