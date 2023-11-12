Congress blames BJP govt policy for alleged sand scarcity

Mangaluru: In the midst of allegations from the District Congress Chief blaming BJP policies for a purported sand shortage in Karnataka, officials from the Mining department in Dakshina Kannada have reportedly refuted claims of scarcity, asserting that ample sand resources are available.

Sources claim that the Deputy Director of Mining and Geology emphasised that 25 sand mining contracts, sanctioned on river basins in non-CRZ areas, are currently operational, with only one inactive. In a brief interaction with sources, he clarified that a restriction on sand mining was in effect from June to mid-October due to the monsoon.

“Nevertheless, stockyards maintained by sand block contractors during this period hold a substantial reserve of more than 100,000 metric tonnes of sand. Despite supplying 27,000 metric tonnes for construction, a surplus of about 75,000 metric tonnes remains available in stockyards.”

To facilitate ongoing development projects, the mining department provides a 30-day relaxation period for sand contractors. Additionally, the district boasts 16 manufactured-sand (M-sand) units capable of producing more than 330,000 metric tonnes of M-Sand annually. The controversy surrounding the sand shortage escalated when Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee President and MLC Harish Kumar pointed fingers at the BJP’s past governance. On Wednesday, he blamed the BJP-led government’s policy for the purported scarcity of sand.

Kumar further questioned the BJP’s failure to formulate a comprehensive sand extraction policy during their tenure, contrasting it with the efforts of former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes. Harish Kumar also remarked that the BJP representatives had promised to provide sand at a nominal cost, but it had not materialised. As the political debate over sand scarcity continues, the mining department has remained steadfast in refuting claims, emphasising their commitment to the regulated and sustainable extraction of this essential resource in Dakshina Kannada.