Congress comes hard on BJP over CD allegations made by Yatnal

After the allegations by the upset BJP leaders who displayed resentment over the chief minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet expansion, state Congress President D K Shivakumar and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah have lashed out at the BJP.

The KPCC president has called BJP as the black mailor's Janata party.

"The leaders of the party have alleged that the CM succumbed to the blackmailing. There should be a judicial inquiry under the direction of the sitting High Court judges," he demanded.

Shivakumar attacked the CM stating that the allegations were coming from the BJP.

"Former Union Minister and MLAs of your own party have levelled allegations After Cabinet expansion in Karnataka, Senior BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had alleged that a few were made Cabinet ministers by blackmailing the CM with a CD full of secret information. the CM and have spoken about the bribes. How much Bribe was given? The BJP knows what's in the CD," he said.

Taking on the government , senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, " BJP MLA has openly claimed that many BJP leaders have got ministerial berth by blackmailing Yediyurappa using a C.D. Does the CM have courage to file a criminal case against those who blackmailed him?."

He stated that the state BJP leaders might have realised about the family politics of Yediyurappa where the real power lies in the hands of his son.

Congress MLA from Chittapur, Priyank Kharge said that the CD politics that has beset the BJP will ensure not only Yediyurappa Mukt BJP but also BJP mukt Bharat.

"As usual no representation for regional headquarters Kalaburagi and weak representation of KK region ensures our region is not important for BJP," he said.

