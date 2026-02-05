Congress leader alleges BJP MLA’s role in Siddapur murder case

The arrest of astrologer Kamalakar Bhat in connection with a murder case in Siddapur has triggered a major political controversy in Karnataka, with Congress and BJP leaders trading sharp accusations.

Senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad alleged that BJP MLA and former minister S. Suresh Kumar had played a key role in promoting the accused astrologer and therefore cannot escape responsibility. Addressing the media and later posting on social media, Hariprasad claimed that the relationship between the accused and the BJP leader must be investigated.

“These developments clearly show that Suresh Kumar encouraged Kamalakar Bhat and helped him grow. Hence his role in this case is important and cannot be ignored,” Hariprasad charged. The allegation drew an immediate and angry response from Suresh Kumar, who dismissed the claims as politically motivated. In a strongly-worded Facebook post, he criticised Hariprasad for trying to gain political mileage from a tragic criminal incident.

“Trying to link me to a brutal crime only shows your bankruptcy of thought. Your attempt to tarnish my image for political hatred is condemnable,” Kumar wrote.He argued that merely knowing a person or having met them once does not make a public representative responsible for their actions. “By your logic, every leader must take responsibility for the crimes committed by people who have taken photos with them. Is this even rational?” he asked.

Giving details of his brief interaction with the accused, Kumar said he had met Kamalakar Bhat only once several years ago while refuelling his car. “Beyond that single meeting, I have had no contact with him. Today I may not even recognise him,” he clarified.

The BJP leader also rejected Hariprasad’s reference to constitutional duties and scientific temper. “Making wild allegations without any evidence is not scientific thinking. Passing judgment on an ongoing investigation shows prejudice and political malice,” he said.

Suresh Kumar made it clear that he does not support superstition or blind beliefs. “I am neither a strong believer in astrology nor a promoter of any superstition. But I fully understand the difference between faith and crime. Whoever commits murder must face strict punishment under law,” he asserted. Accusing the Congress leader of insulting the entire BJP by making sweeping statements, Kumar said such politics of hatred would not benefit society. He urged Hariprasad to maintain dignity in public discourse and refrain from exploiting a criminal case for

political advantage.