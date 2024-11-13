Congress leaders urge police to arrest RTI worker

Mysuru: In connection with the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) case, members of the Mysuru District Congress lodged a formal complaint at the Devaraja Police Station* on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of social activist Snehamayi Krishna for spreading false information about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family.

The Congress leaders alleged that Krishna has been systematically spreading fabricated news on social media and other platforms, targeting the Chief Minister’s family. They specifically cited claims made by Krishna regarding an alleged stamp duty payment for a plot of land registered in the name of Parvathi Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister’s wife, in the MUDA case. Krishna falsely suggested that the special MUDA Tahsildar had made the payment on behalf of Parvathi Siddaramaiah, which the Congress officials termed as misleading propaganda.

However, the Congress clarified that Parvathi Siddaramaiah herself had paid a nominal fee of Rs. 550 for the registration, not as suggested by Krishna. In the complaint, Congress leaders criticized Krishna for deliberately spreading misinformation aimed at defaming the Chief Minister and his family.

KPCC Media Spokesperson M. Lakshman also condemned the activist’s actions, stressing that the spreading of false and defamatory information must not go unchallenged. He demanded that the police take immediate action and **arrest Snehamayi Krishna** for her role in inciting unnecessary controversy.

This incident adds to the ongoing political tensions surrounding the MUDA land distribution scandal and the allegations involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family