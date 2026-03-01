Congress must honour guarantee schemes despite financial burden

Bengaluru: Former Member of Parliament DK Suresh has strongly asserted that the Congress government in Karnataka must fulfil its pre-poll guarantee schemes, even if they place a financial burden on the state exchequer. His remarks come amid growing debate over the sustainability of the welfare programmes promised during the Assembly elections.

Responding to recent comments by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar that the guarantee schemes were putting pressure on government finances, Suresh emphasised that the schemes were part of a solemn promise made to the people.

“The guarantees are not optional commitments. They were promises made to the people of Karnataka, and the government must honour them. If there were concerns about financial burden, those should have been considered before making such commitments,” he said.

He further stated that political leaders who contested elections had sought public trust based on these assurances. According to him, once elected, it becomes the responsibility of the government to implement those promises fully.

Suresh insisted that the schemes must continue throughout the government’s five-year tenure, regardless of fiscal challenges. He stressed that backing out now would undermine public confidence in democratic commitments and political accountability.

However, he also expressed concern about the misuse of welfare schemes by affluent sections of society. “These schemes are meant for the poor, the vulnerable, and those struggling to sustain their livelihoods. It is wrong for wealthy individuals to take advantage of benefits meant for the needy,” he said.

He clarified that complaints from legislators regarding administrative or political challenges arising from the implementation of guarantee schemes were internal matters and should be addressed within the party and government framework.

Despite financial constraints, Suresh ruled out any possibility of the government withdrawing or scaling back the guarantees. He maintained that the Congress government must remain committed to its promises, as they form the foundation of its electoral mandate.

The guarantee schemes, including free bus travel for women, financial assistance to households, and unemployment support, have been key pillars of the Congress government’s welfare agenda since coming to power in Karnataka.