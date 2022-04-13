Contractor ends life in Udupi, holds minister Eshwarappa responsible

Udupi: A contractor Santhosh Patil ended his life in a lodge room here on Tuesday and held Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K Eshwarappa

responsible for the extreme step in the suicide note. His friends were staying in the adjoining room when he ended his life.

Also, a BJP activist, Santhosh sent a WhatsApp suicide note to media persons holding Eshwarappa directly responsible for his death and demanded that the minister be punished.

"I have made this decision after relegating all my dreams to the corner. My wife and child should be supported by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister as well as our

Lingayat leader B.S. Yediyurappa. My million thanks to media friends," his message read. He further stated that his friends had got nothing to do with his death.

"I have brought them on a tour and they have no connection," his message said.

Santhosh Patil had ended his life by consuming poison.

Patil was a resident of Badasa village in Belagavi district. He had settled in Belagavi city and worked as a contractor. He is survived by wife and a one-and-half-year-old child.

Reacting to the incident, minister Eshwarappa clarified that there was no question of submitting resignation.

"I don't know who Santosh Patil is. I have asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to conduct an inquiry into the incident," Eshwarappa said. Meanwhile, Santhosh Patil's brother Prashanth Patil held the ruling BJP government responsible for the death of his brother. "The state government has killed my brother," he alleged.

Jayashree Patil, wife of Santhosh Patil, said that her husband had carried out the work related to Hindalga road in Belagavi district and had high sense of commitment to his work and also to the party affairs. In the last 20 months or so he never used to come for lunch or dinner and his colleagues used to say that he was held up with the work connected to the contract. "We have been married only for three years and I have a small child. I do not know what to do as my husband ran into heavy debts."

Union Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Giriraj Singh had

earlier sought clarification from Eshwarappa on allegations made by Patil. Patil had alleged that he was allotted Rs 4 crore work and even after completing it, funds were not released. He further stated that Eshwarappa's aide had been asking for a 40 per cent cut. Patil had also given interviews to the national media accusing Eshwarappa of corruption.

Additional Chief Secretary of the RDPR department L.K. Ateeq sent a clarification stating clearly that neither sanction order nor administrative approval was given for any such works mentioned by Patil. The road works said to be undertaken by applicant Patil have not been implemented through the government. Hence, raising any funds for the said project does not arise, Eshwarappa stated earlier.

Eshwarappa stated that there was a conspiracy behind it. "I will tell the Congress leaders who are questioning on the issue, that the work order has not been issued and there is no question of releasing grants," Eshwarappa maintained.