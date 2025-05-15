Coordinated action vital to combat antimicrobial resistance: Minister

Bengaluru: Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is emerging as a silent pandemic globally, prompting urgent calls for a coordinated response, Karnataka’s Minister for Science and Technology, N. S. Boseraju, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a three-day national conference titled “Antimicrobial Resistance: Mitigation Strategies and Alternatives”, organised by the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA), Boseraju highlighted the World Health Organisation’s concerns over the growing threat of AMR and stressed the importance of collective scientific and policy-driven efforts.

“In India, the India AMR Innovation Hub is leading the charge by encouraging researchers, clinicians, and policymakers to develop context-specific solutions through collaboration,” the minister said. “Both the central and state governments have taken significant steps to tackle AMR through awareness campaigns, monitoring of antibiotic usage, regulating drug sales, and promoting appropriate use in both humans and animals.”

He added that Karnataka remains at the forefront of AMR-related research, with several leading institutions in Bengaluru developing novel strategies to counter antimicrobial resistance.

“Fighting AMR is not only a scientific challenge but also a moral responsibility,” Boseraju remarked. “It is through shared knowledge and determined effort that we can safeguard public health, ensure food security, and promote sustainable development.”

The conference brought together prominent experts, including Dr. Raghavendra Bhatta, Deputy Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR); Dr. Karuna Saghar, former senior official at the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation and Advisor to Nitte University; Dr. C. N. Ravishankar, former Vice Chancellor of the Central Institute of Fisheries Education; and Prof. Indrani Karuna Saghar, Director at Nitte University. KSTA CEO Dr. A. M. Ramesh and senior scientist Dr. R. Anand also participated. A tribute was paid to the late Padma Shri awardee and renowned scientist Prof. Subbanna Ayyappan during the event.