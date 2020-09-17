Cops arrest eight robbers for extortion in Mysuru

Mysuru: The Mysuru city police arrested eight criminals for extorting money from people travelling on Bogadi ringroad in Mysuru on Tuesday night. The police said the accused were involved in three robbery cases reported in Saraswathipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Lakshmipuram police stations and two arttempt to murder cases reported in Vijaynagar and KR police stations here.



The accused were being identified as Sharath, Sumanth, Dharmesh, Dinesh, Sunil Kumar, Shashank, Karthik, Mahadev. The police seized 10 lethal weapons, two dragon knives, one rod, three wickets, one hockey stick, five monkey caps, five chilly powder packets from the accused. The police also seized four bikes, 11 mobiles, one Omni Maruthi van and Rs 6,000 cash from them.

The robbers were nabbed when Saraswathipuram police sub-inspector Bhavya N was on rounds. When she had found the accused suspiciously moving around Bogalingeswara temple on Bogadi ringroad, the police nabbed them.

Saraswathpuram police registered a case against the accused under Sections 399 and 402 of IPC. Under the guidance of DCP Prakash gowda, DCP Geetha prasanna, ACP Krishnaraja sub division M S Poornachandra Tejaswi, Saraswathipuram police inspector R Vijaykumar, police sub-inspector Bhavya N, Kuvempunagar police inspector J C Raju, ASI Karunakara and police personnel Prakash, Raghavendra, Arjun, Kumar, Harish Kumar, Nataraj were part of operation. City police commissioner Dr Chandraguptha lauded the officers and police personnel for nabbing the eight accused involved in robbery cases.