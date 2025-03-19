Cops caught bambling inside police station, video goes viral

Kalaburagi: In a shocking incident, police personnel were caught gambling inside the Wadi police station in Kalaburagi district, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

While the police routinely crack down on public gambling and file cases against those playing cards outside, the viral video shows officers in uniform playing rummy and other card games inside the station, drawing widespread criticism. The local leaders say that Kalburgi has powerful politicians who can save the erring policemen from any wrong doing with their political power, this has emboldened the police.

The footage has triggered public outrage, with many expressing disappointment over the law enforcers themselves violating the rules they are tasked with upholding. Reports suggest that this was not an isolated incident, as some officers have been engaging in such activities within the station on multiple occasions, neglecting their duties and responsibilities.

The video shows a group of police personnel playing cards without any apparent fear of consequences or concern for senior officers. The incident has raised serious questions about discipline and accountability within the department. The video shows two of them are in uniform and other gamblers are in mufti or not policemen at all. Cigarette packs with lighters, and empty bottles are strewn around as shown on the video.

The viral video has led to growing anger among local residents, who are demanding strict action against the erring officers.