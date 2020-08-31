Corporator bats for Doddanekundi to be first 'Cycle district'

Bengaluru: In a letter addressed to DULT, BBMP Corporator, Mahadevapura zone, Clement Jayakumar has requested that Cycling infrastructure in Doddanekundi and Mahadevapura should be given priority.

"We had a fantastic interaction with DULT Chairman V Manjula and team and got an agreement to prioritise Doddanekundi Ward 85 and overall Mahadevapura Division as part of the first Cycle District," he said.

More than 60 students from School of Architecture of CMRIT have been working on a DESIGN WORKSHOP to reimagine the public places and this was facilitated by SENSING LOCAL- A NGO which specialises in solving civic issues in close collaboration with the community.

The design proposals for Ward 85 Doddanekundi were presented by the students and was received by the DULT Commissioner.

"This initiative is fully supported by our MLA Arvind Limbavalli and is keen to have people friendly infrastructure in Mahadevapura," Jayakumar added DULT intends to take up Cycle Day 2.0 in a revised format.

It extends the support of cycle days to active engagement with communities in achieving certain outcomes for the neighborhood in a specified timeframe. This engagement is proposed to be achieved through the Sustainable Mobility Accord (SuMA) with communities.

In order to extend the efficacy of this segment and cover the city, DULT has planned to create Cycling Districts in phases which will extend to the rest of the city over time. The first cycling district spanning approximately 25 plus wards will complement this Pop-Up Bicycle Lane on ORR and enhance its effectiveness. The Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. along with BBMP will take up these plans for implementation.

DULT has received more than 130 route files from the public smooch will be used to plan cycling friendly infrastructure in cycling district 1.

The first cycling district will cover 25 wards in an around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch between Silk Board Junction and Lowry Memorial College Junction near K.R. Puram, Old Airport Road, parts of Indiranagar and Koramangala.