Covid vaccine drive put on hold for polio drops: Sudhakar

Chikkaballapura: "More than 60 lakh children in 0-5 years age group will get polio drops in the State. To spare staff for this, Covid-19 vaccination has been temporarily stopped for four days," said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that even if the kids have got polio drops multiple times before, they should get vaccinated again until 5 years of age. Mobile units have been set up. There has been no case of polio in India in the last 11 years. But our neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan are still not polio-free.

So as a preventive measure India is still conducting polio vaccination drive. Covid-19 pandemic has created economic slowdown. During these challenging times PM Modi is leading the nation to build a strong and self-reliant nation. The budget this year will cater to aspirational India and will give pace to economic recovery.

Earlier, Sudhakar took part in the polio vaccination launch event by CM BS Yediyurappa at Krishna, his office cum residence Krishna.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), more than 10 lakh children under the age of five were vaccinated throughout the city. Revenue Minister R Ashok and BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad visited Siddaiah hospital.