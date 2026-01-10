CS reviews parking woes at Kempegowda International Airport

Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Shalini Rajaneesh, on Friday visited Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to review and address issues faced by passengers following the introduction of a new parking and vehicle registration system by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

During a detailed meeting with airport officials, the Chief Secretary took stock of complaints related to congestion, delays, and passenger inconvenience at Terminal 1 arrivals. BIAL officials explained that four pick-up zones with three lanes each—totalling 12 lanes—have been provided in front of the T1 arrival area, with a designed capacity to clear around 30 cars every 90 seconds.

However, the actual situation on the ground revealed that nearly 100 vehicles were entering the pick-up zone at a time, resulting in waiting periods of up to 10 minutes and causing artificial congestion and chaos. Officials admitted that there was no effective mechanism in place earlier to regulate the entry of private and commercial vehicles. As a result, BIAL recorded a 100 per cent surge in passenger complaints through its feedback system.

The Chief Secretary was informed that, in line with national and international airport practices, private vehicles (white-board cars) are generally allowed free access for pick-ups, while commercial vehicles (yellow-board taxis) are regulated and allocated dedicated zones. Commercial operators are also required to pay an additional car aggregator fee per ride to the airport authority.

As per Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines, no parking facility is permitted within 100 metres of the arrival gate. This area is to be declared a no-honking zone, with strict enforcement by the police department. Violators will be penalised immediately, officials said. To ease congestion, BIAL has created a dedicated parking facility with a capacity for around 1,000 vehicles for registered app-based service providers. Inter-terminal shuttle buses are operating at regular intervals, and special arrangements have been made for senior citizens, including six wheelchair-enabled vehicles with hydraulic facilities.

A transport desk, similar to a transfer desk, has been set up to educate passengers about the new system. BIAL has also been directed to introduce a valet service for private car owners parking at P4, ensuring vehicles can be brought to the arrival lanes within four minutes. Around 20 BIAL staff have been deployed along the walkways to assist passengers, including with luggage handling. Clear signage has been installed to guide passengers to parking areas and shuttle services. The earlier 550-metre walkway, equipped with two escalators, 100 metres of travelator, and EV buggies on the first floor, continues to be available. This has now been supplemented with free shuttle services, which officials said are more convenient for passengers.

Pick-up points for Namma Yatri, Yatri, and Rapido shifted

Meanwhile, vehicles meeting all mandatory requirements—such as police verification, RTO fitness certificates, AIS-140 vehicle tracking devices, functioning panic buttons, Suraksha Mitra app integration, verified documentation via the VAHAN app, uniformed drivers, and safety norms like removal of child locks—will be registered by the airport authority through KSTDC. Such vehicles will be eligible for limited parking near the arrival gate.

Officials said around 900 licences have already been issued to KSTDC, with scope to issue more if required. It was also noted that earlier agreements restricted multiple car categories, but these norms have now been relaxed. Government of Karnataka–approved fare rates will be applicable going forward.

The Chief Secretary directed BIAL and concerned departments to ensure strict implementation of the revised measures to improve passenger experience and reduce

congestion at the airport.