Curbs on places of worship lifted in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The State government on Saturday announced further relaxation in Covid-19 curbs on places of worship (temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, and other religious places) and also allowed amusement parks and similar places to reopen from Sunday onwards. However, they should adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the department concerned.



However, jathres, temple festivals, processions, congregations are not allowed. Similarly, water sports/water related adventure activities are not allowed, according to the order. Last week, the government had reduced the duration of night curfew by one hour and allowed cinema halls to reopen in the State. Higher educational institutions like colleges and universities are permitted to start from July 26.

N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department (Disaster Management) and Member Secretary, State Executive Committee, stated in the order that after assessing the Covid-19 situation in the State, permission has been given for additional activities in temples. Instructions in this regard have been given to Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police of all districts and other departments and authorities.