Customs seize hydroponic ganja worth ₹8 crore at Bengaluru airport; two arrested

Bengaluru: Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have seized hydroponic ganja worth an estimated ₹8 crore, which was being smuggled into the country from abroad. Two passengers have been arrested in connection with the case and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to officials, the accused had arrived from a foreign destination and were attempting to transport the banned substance concealed in their luggage. During routine checks at the immigration counter, customs officers found that hydroponic ganja had been cleverly hidden at the bottom of their baggage.

Following the seizure, both passengers were taken into custody for further questioning. A detailed investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the consignment and identify any larger smuggling network behind the operation.

In another case at the same airport, customs officials intercepted a passenger attempting to illegally carry diamonds and foreign currency worth ₹2 crore out of the country. The valuables were detected during immigration screening, and the passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act.

In a separate operation, customs officers seized 8.5 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at ₹2.97 crore from three passengers who arrived at Bengaluru airport from Phuket and Malaysia. The banned substance was discovered during baggage inspection. All three passengers have been detained, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

Customs authorities have stated that surveillance at the airport has been further intensified to prevent such illegal activities and to crack down on international drug trafficking.