Cyber fraud drains Rs 4.83 crore a day in the state capital

Bengaluru: Known as India’s Silicon Valley and IT capital, Bengaluru is among the fastest-growing cities in the world. However, beneath its digital progress lies a worrying reality — cyber criminals are siphoning off money at an alarming pace. Police data reveals that cyber fraudsters are quietly looting an average of Rs 4.83 crore every single day in the city.

As of the end of November 2025, cyber criminals have defrauded victims in Bengaluru of a staggering Rs 1,543.41 crore. This accounts for nearly 75.69 per cent of the total cyber fraud losses reported across Karnataka, highlighting the city’s disproportionate vulnerability to digital crimes. While the number of cases continues to rise, detection and recovery remain dismally low. By November-end, Bengaluru had registered 9,326 cyber crime cases. Shockingly, only 716 of these have been detected so far, translating to a recovery and detection rate of just 7.68 per cent. In comparison, Mysuru’s detection rate is even lower at 1.81 per cent, underlining the scale of the challenge faced by law enforcement agencies.

Bengaluru city tops the list with losses of Rs 1,543.41 crore and a detection rate of 7.68 per cent. Bengaluru Rural follows with Rs 49.85 crore in losses and a detection rate of 6.77 per cent. Mangaluru city has reported losses of Rs 33.78 crore with an 8.06 per cent detection rate, while Mysuru city recorded losses of Rs 33.17 crore with a detection rate of just 1.81 per cent. Chikkaballapur district reportedRs 28.13 crore in losses and a 6.81 per cent detection rate.

Investment scams remain the most common form of cyber fraud. Victims are lured through fake stock market tips, cryptocurrency schemes and high-return investment promises. Another growing threat is the “digital arrest” scam, where fraudsters impersonate officials from investigating agencies and intimidate victims through video calls, claiming serious charges and demanding money to “close” the case.

In some instances, victims are told their bank accounts require verification and are asked to transfer funds to so-called government accounts, with promises of refund after inquiry — money that is never returned. Fake mobile applications, emotional blackmail and threats in the name of financial institutions are also increasingly reported.

Senior police officials admit that as investigative techniques evolve, cyber crimes are becoming more complex and technologically sophisticated.

The sheer volume of cases, lack of advanced technical resources and the cross-border nature of many frauds have slowed investigations, keeping detection rates below 10 per cent. Continuous public awareness, officials stress, is the most effective first line of defence.

Citizens are advised not to click on suspicious links, use strong passwords with two-factor authentication, regularly update apps and software, monitor bank transactions closely, avoid public Wi-Fi for financial activity, safeguard personal information, use updated antivirus software, and report fraud immediately to the police or the national cyber crime helpline 1930.