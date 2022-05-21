Cytecare launches gastro and hepatobiliary sciences

Bengaluru: In line with its plan to expand its healthcare services and promote preventive care in India, Cytecare Hospitals announced the launch of its Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary Sciences. This first-of-its-kind Institute will have five specialty clinics - Liver Clinic, Pancreas Clinic, Obesity and Weight Loss Clinic, Bowel and Stoma Care Clinic and Gastritis Clinic - under its ambit.

These clinics will provide comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of a range of gastrointestinal diseases, powered by the best of clinical expertise and advanced technologies. The main objective of the Institute is to promote preventive care through early diagnosis and help patients with timely treatment, which can help avoid serious complications like cancer, liver cirrhosis, etc. The highly-experienced team of doctors includes Dr Raghavendra Babu, Senior Consultant and Director - Gastrointestinal and HPB Surgery, and Dr Sharath Kote, Consultant - Medical Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition.

The Institute was launched at the hospital in the presence of SR Vishwanath, Chairman, Bangalore Development Authority, Member of Legislative Assembly, Yelahanka, and Member of TTD Trust Board. Also present at the event were Kempegowda - Ex BBMP Corporator, ChandrammaKempegowda - Ex BBMP Corporator, Dr A S Arvind - Member of Advisory Board, Cytecare Hospitals, Dr Ferzaan Engineer - Co-founder and Chairman, Cytecare Hospitals and Suresh Ramu - Co-founder and CEO, Cytecare Hospitals.

"A large number of gastrointestinal cases lead to cancer or other severe complications, if not diagnosed at the right stage. The idea of these clinics is to diagnose and detect early and deploy appropriate clinical methods to increase the chances of successful treatment. By bringing oncology and non-oncology services together under one roof, we can provide more comprehensive support to patients coming to us at different stages of their lifecycle," said Dr Raghavendra Babu.

In fact, from its inception, Cytecare Hospitals has been at the forefront of creating awareness among the public about early-stage screening and diagnosis. Their community outreach programmes at various schools, colleges and corporates are hugely popular and their expert clinicians spearhead multiple screening initiatives, apart from speaking about the importance of preventive care.

"While we continue to create public awareness, it is equally important to simultaneously build integrated healthcare infrastructure that can help patients with world-class medical care, including early detection and treatment. At Cytecare, we have always focused on providing holistic care to our patients. The launch of this Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary Sciences will take this focus forward towards more evolved and advanced healthcare systems that focus on prevention over treatment", said Suresh Ramu.

Some of the conditions that will be treated at the new clinics include pancreatic cancer, cystic disorders and tumours of the pancreas, neuro-endocrine tumours, rectal cancers, appendicular tumours, diverticular disease of the colon, mesenteric ischemia, colon cancers, gastritis, and disorders related to the liver.